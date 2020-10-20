Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Levi Strauss & Co. from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.67.

NYSE LEVI opened at $15.88 on Monday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $20.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.16 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.30. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Miriam L. Haas sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $3,188,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,188,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Miriam L. Haas sold 36,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $560,440.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,440.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 465,821 shares of company stock worth $7,246,144. 6.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 262.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,435,563 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $67,564,000 after buying an additional 3,934,935 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 16.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,726,485 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $63,335,000 after buying an additional 672,310 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 15.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,574,700 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $34,501,000 after buying an additional 350,879 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.6% in the second quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 847,631 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $11,358,000 after buying an additional 13,211 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 5.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 392,512 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

