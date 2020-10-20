Kaixin Auto (NASDAQ:KXIN) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kaixin Auto (NASDAQ:KXIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:KXIN opened at $8.15 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.84. Kaixin Auto has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $13.40.

Get Kaixin Auto alerts:

Kaixin Auto Company Profile

Kaixin Auto Holdings operates as a used car dealership in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 14 dealerships. It also provides financing channels to its customers through its partnership with financial institutions; and value-added services to its customers, including insurance, extended warranties, and after-sales services The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Kaixin Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaixin Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.