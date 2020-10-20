$6.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Southern Co (NYSE:SO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Southern Co (NYSE:SO) will post $6.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southern’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.01 billion and the highest is $6.16 billion. Southern posted sales of $6.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Southern will report full-year sales of $20.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.58 billion to $21.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $21.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.53 billion to $22.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Southern.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho downgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays upgraded Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Southern from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.97.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $343,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,221 shares of company stock worth $1,163,540. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Southern by 1,658.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,964,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795,556 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Southern by 11.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,378,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $745,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,920 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,561,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $340,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,233 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,848,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,373,000 after buying an additional 1,161,563 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $58.04 on Tuesday. Southern has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $71.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $61.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.58 and its 200 day moving average is $54.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southern (SO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.