Zacks: Analysts Expect DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $820.52 Million

Wall Street analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) to post $820.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $892.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $734.20 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA reported sales of $962.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full year sales of $3.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover DENTSPLY SIRONA.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $490.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.55 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XRAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,517,000 after buying an additional 61,111 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 52,645 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 631,966 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,539,000 after purchasing an additional 23,017 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 371,798 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,437,000 after purchasing an additional 78,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 480,855 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,652,000 after purchasing an additional 22,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRAY opened at $44.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.10. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $60.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.91, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.79 and a 200-day moving average of $43.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

