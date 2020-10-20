Zacks Investment Research Lowers Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a novel class of T cell engagers which harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. Using its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct(TM) platform, they are developing a pipeline of novel T cell engagers, focused on the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HARP. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub cut Harpoon Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Harpoon Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harpoon Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.63.

Shares of NASDAQ HARP opened at $15.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $396.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.89. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $25.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.15.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 62.20% and a negative net margin of 571.20%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,025,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 19.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 174,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 28,361 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 21,721 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 12,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 25,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

