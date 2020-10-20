Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KRG. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Shares of KRG stock opened at $11.05 on Monday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $19.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.59 million, a P/E ratio of -92.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.64.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.35). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 19.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRG. State Street Corp grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,837,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 538,827 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,040,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 604.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 215,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 185,029 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 313,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 149,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 60.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 221,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 83,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

