ValuEngine Upgrades Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) to Strong-Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CHEF. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. National Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set a hold rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.88.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Shares of CHEF stock opened at $16.22 on Monday. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $40.33. The stock has a market cap of $613.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.04 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.74 and a 200-day moving average of $14.14.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $200.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.72 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chefs’ Warehouse will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.