Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gold Resource Corporation is a mining company focused on production and pursuing development of select, high-grade gold and silver projects that feature low operation costs and produce high returns on capital. The Company has 100% interest in four potential high-grade gold and silver properties in Mexico’s southern state of Oaxaca. The Company has an interest in four properties, the El Aguila property, the Las Margaritas property, the El Rey property and the Solaga property. All of these properties are in the exploration stage and have no probable reserves. The company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Gold Resource in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

GORO stock opened at $2.90 on Monday. Gold Resource has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $6.24.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $21.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.97 million.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a $0.0033 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GORO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Gold Resource during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Gold Resource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gold Resource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Resource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions aggregating approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

