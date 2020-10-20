International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IMXI. Northland Securities restated a buy rating on shares of International Money Express in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of International Money Express from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of International Money Express in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of International Money Express from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of International Money Express from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. International Money Express has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.50.

NASDAQ IMXI opened at $15.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. International Money Express has a 12-month low of $6.46 and a 12-month high of $18.69. The company has a market capitalization of $575.07 million, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.36 and its 200-day moving average is $12.89.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $85.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.25 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 55.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Money Express will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Adam P. Godfrey sold 4,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $57,420,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Lisy sold 36,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $655,513.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,072,447 shares of company stock valued at $65,390,070. Company insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in International Money Express during the second quarter worth about $6,128,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in International Money Express during the second quarter worth about $789,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in International Money Express by 4.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in International Money Express during the second quarter worth about $303,000. 62.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

