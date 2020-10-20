Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

GTY opened at $25.03 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.18 and a 200-day moving average of $27.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.76. Getty Realty has a 1-year low of $16.36 and a 1-year high of $33.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $36.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 34.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Getty Realty will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 23rd. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.05%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Getty Realty by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

