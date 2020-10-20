Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.29.

Get Applied Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:APLT opened at $22.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.08 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.88. Applied Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $57.39.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.58). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Therapeutics will post -4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $602,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,260.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 13,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $317,083.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,006.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 64.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,956,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,716,000 after purchasing an additional 768,765 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 181.4% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 253,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,164,000 after purchasing an additional 163,400 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 27.5% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 754,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,267,000 after purchasing an additional 162,780 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $4,518,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 29.9% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 401,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,508,000 after purchasing an additional 92,378 shares in the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

Read More: Channel Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.