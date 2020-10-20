Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.29.

NASDAQ:APLT opened at $22.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.08 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.88. Applied Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $57.39.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.58). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Therapeutics will post -4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $602,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,260.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 13,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $317,083.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,006.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 64.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,956,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,716,000 after purchasing an additional 768,765 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 181.4% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 253,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,164,000 after purchasing an additional 163,400 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 27.5% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 754,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,267,000 after purchasing an additional 162,780 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $4,518,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 29.9% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 401,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,508,000 after purchasing an additional 92,378 shares in the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

Read More: Channel Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Analyst Recommendations for Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT)

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Ambac Financial Group Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.72
Ambac Financial Group Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.72
Oilex Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.10
Oilex Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.10
Chanticleer Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.61
Chanticleer Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.61
Reading International Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.84
Reading International Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.84
Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. Short Interest Up 33.2% in September
Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. Short Interest Up 33.2% in September
Short Interest in EXXARO RESOURCE/S Increases By 33.3%
Short Interest in EXXARO RESOURCE/S Increases By 33.3%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report