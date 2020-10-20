BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

BL has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on BlackLine from $54.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on BlackLine from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on BlackLine from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer started coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on BlackLine from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.00.

NASDAQ BL opened at $102.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. BlackLine has a twelve month low of $38.32 and a twelve month high of $105.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of -144.39 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.51 and its 200 day moving average is $76.74.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $83.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Partin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $1,803,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,588 shares in the company, valued at $10,782,054.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $86,402.19. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 278,013 shares of company stock worth $23,209,123. Company insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in BlackLine during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in BlackLine during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in BlackLine during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in BlackLine by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co bought a new stake in BlackLine during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

Analyst Recommendations for BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL)

