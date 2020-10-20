Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.05.

NASDAQ ADAP opened at $5.60 on Monday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.61 million, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.34 and its 200 day moving average is $7.53.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.60% and a negative net margin of 5,687.30%. The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.95 million. On average, research analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 2,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $25,789.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Lunger sold 4,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $44,612.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,387 shares of company stock valued at $94,026 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADAP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 5,820.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,429 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 332.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 10.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

