Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GBIO. BidaskClub lowered Generation Bio from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Generation Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Generation Bio presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.33.
Generation Bio stock opened at $24.63 on Monday. Generation Bio has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $32.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.86.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Generation Bio in the second quarter valued at $143,000. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in Generation Bio in the second quarter valued at $315,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Generation Bio in the second quarter valued at $420,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Generation Bio in the second quarter valued at $494,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Generation Bio in the second quarter valued at $515,000. Institutional investors own 61.08% of the company’s stock.
Generation Bio Company Profile
Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of eight programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.
