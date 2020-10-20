Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GBIO. BidaskClub lowered Generation Bio from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Generation Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Generation Bio presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.33.

Generation Bio stock opened at $24.63 on Monday. Generation Bio has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $32.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.86.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.90). As a group, research analysts forecast that Generation Bio will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Generation Bio in the second quarter valued at $143,000. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in Generation Bio in the second quarter valued at $315,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Generation Bio in the second quarter valued at $420,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Generation Bio in the second quarter valued at $494,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Generation Bio in the second quarter valued at $515,000. Institutional investors own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of eight programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

