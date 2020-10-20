Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commerzbank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday.

Shares of CRZBY stock opened at $5.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.67. Commerzbank has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $7.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.63.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

