NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NTAP. Cowen raised their price target on NetApp from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. 140166 restated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research note on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NetApp from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NetApp from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded NetApp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.56.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $48.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26. NetApp has a 12-month low of $34.66 and a 12-month high of $65.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.53.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.32. NetApp had a return on equity of 240.01% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NetApp will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

In other NetApp news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 22,831 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $1,018,719.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,719.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 140,979 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after acquiring an additional 68,437 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 62,686 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 6,452 shares during the period. AXA lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 513.6% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 64,855 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 54,286 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,381 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 12,624 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,315 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

