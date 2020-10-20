Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NWN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a sell rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Natural from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Northwest Natural from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.13.

NWN stock opened at $45.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Northwest Natural has a 12 month low of $43.34 and a 12 month high of $77.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.20.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.71 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northwest Natural will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.21%.

In related news, Director Malia H. Wasson acquired 1,600 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.44 per share, with a total value of $71,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,623.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 5,830 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Finally, National Investment Services of America LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $395,000. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments activities.

