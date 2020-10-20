Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Recon Technology stock opened at $1.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average of $1.66. Recon Technology has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $5.55.

Get Recon Technology alerts:

About Recon Technology

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

Read More: What is a recession?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Recon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.