Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of Recon Technology stock opened at $1.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average of $1.66. Recon Technology has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $5.55.
About Recon Technology
Read More: What is a recession?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Recon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.