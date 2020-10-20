STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Friday, August 28th. Sidoti raised STAAR Surgical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 31st. Stephens upped their price target on STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. STAAR Surgical currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.71.

Shares of STAA opened at $67.63 on Monday. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $23.20 and a 52 week high of $68.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 422.71 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.27.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.60 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 35,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total value of $1,902,937.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 29,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,363.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 41,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $2,130,854.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 10.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,234,000 after purchasing an additional 51,769 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 12.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 435,514 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,049,000 after acquiring an additional 47,485 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 68.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,200,000 after acquiring an additional 152,751 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 18.8% in the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 311,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,164,000 after acquiring an additional 49,219 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical in the third quarter worth approximately $13,808,000. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

