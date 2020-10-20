ValuEngine Lowers Ventas (NYSE:VTR) to Sell

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

ValuEngine lowered shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ventas from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.06.

NYSE:VTR opened at $41.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.17. The stock has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.07. Ventas has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $73.36.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $943.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.32 million. Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ventas will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $675,200.00. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 85.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 131.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 289.3% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

Analyst Recommendations for Ventas (NYSE:VTR)

