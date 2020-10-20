Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a sell rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Werner Enterprises currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.06.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $41.22 on Monday. Werner Enterprises has a 1-year low of $28.99 and a 1-year high of $47.43. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.66.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.22. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $568.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 2,147.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 13,787 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 222.4% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 366,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,966,000 after buying an additional 253,000 shares during the period. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,801,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

