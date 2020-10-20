Orange’s (ORAN) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Orange (NYSE:ORAN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

ORAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Orange in a report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orange from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Orange in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of Orange stock opened at $10.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average of $11.66. Orange has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $16.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orange by 133.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orange during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Orange by 30.9% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Orange by 28.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Orange during the second quarter valued at $119,000. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Orange (NYSE:ORAN)

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

NetApp Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine
NetApp Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine
Northwest Natural Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine
Northwest Natural Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine
Recon Technology Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold
Recon Technology Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold
STAAR Surgical Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy
STAAR Surgical Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy
ValuEngine Lowers Ventas to Sell
ValuEngine Lowers Ventas to Sell
Werner Enterprises Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine
Werner Enterprises Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report