Orange’s (ORAN) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Orange (NYSE:ORAN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

ORAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Orange in a report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orange from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Orange in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of Orange stock opened at $10.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average of $11.66. Orange has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $16.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orange by 133.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orange during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Orange by 30.9% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Orange by 28.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Orange during the second quarter valued at $119,000. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

