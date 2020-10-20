SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SDVKY. DNB Markets downgraded shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. SANDVIK AB/ADR presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.
SANDVIK AB/ADR stock opened at $19.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.90. SANDVIK AB/ADR has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.24.
About SANDVIK AB/ADR
Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.
