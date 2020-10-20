SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SDVKY. DNB Markets downgraded shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. SANDVIK AB/ADR presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

SANDVIK AB/ADR stock opened at $19.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.90. SANDVIK AB/ADR has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.24.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SANDVIK AB/ADR stock. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About SANDVIK AB/ADR

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.

