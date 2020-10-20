Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF)

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ELMUF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Sampo Oyj in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Danske raised Sampo Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Sampo Oyj alerts:

Shares of ELMUF opened at $60.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.70. Sampo Oyj has a twelve month low of $48.54 and a twelve month high of $61.90.

Elisa Corporation provides telecommunications and digital services. It operates in Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers its services under the Elisa, Elisa Saunalahti, Elisa Videra, Elisa Santa Monica, Elisa Automate, and Elisa Smart Factory brands. It serves approximately 2.8 million consumer, corporate, and public administration organisation customers in Finland, Estonia, and internationally.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Sampo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sampo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.