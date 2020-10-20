Agilysys (AGYS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Agilysys has set its Q2 2021
Investors interested in registering for the company's conference call can do so using this link.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $29.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 21.69% and a negative return on equity of 39.02%. On average, analysts expect Agilysys to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AGYS opened at $26.34 on Tuesday. Agilysys has a 12 month low of $12.61 and a 12 month high of $37.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.99. The firm has a market cap of $621.36 million, a PE ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 1.23.

AGYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Agilysys in a report on Thursday, September 17th. National Securities raised Agilysys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Agilysys from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agilysys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

