Raytheon Technologies (RTX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Raytheon Technologies to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Raytheon Technologies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RTX stock opened at $61.46 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.19 and a 200-day moving average of $64.47. The company has a market cap of $93.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $93.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Argus downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, 140166 upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.83.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

