MKS Instruments (MKSI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter. MKS Instruments has set its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance at 1.55-1.95 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $1.55-1.95 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.44. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $544.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect MKS Instruments to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $114.26 on Tuesday. MKS Instruments has a 52 week low of $66.87 and a 52 week high of $129.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total value of $54,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,460.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.37, for a total transaction of $770,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,456.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,455 shares of company stock valued at $824,961. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MKSI shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.45.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.