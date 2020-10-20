Waters (WAT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Waters (NYSE:WAT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Waters to post earnings of $1.91 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.63. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. The company had revenue of $519.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.41 million. On average, analysts expect Waters to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WAT opened at $209.87 on Tuesday. Waters has a fifty-two week low of $154.39 and a fifty-two week high of $245.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $202.41 and its 200 day moving average is $198.72.

WAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Waters from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Waters from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Waters from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Waters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.22.

In related news, SVP Michael C. Harrington sold 24,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $5,260,200.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,404.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ian King sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.44, for a total value of $2,621,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,757,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,381 shares of company stock worth $14,280,481 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

