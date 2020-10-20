Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Short Interest Update

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,560,000 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the September 15th total of 16,600,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

AMAT opened at $62.05 on Tuesday. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $69.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $56.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.17.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 38.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 8,554 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 711 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 41,220 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.29.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

