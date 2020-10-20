SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Short Interest Up 17.5% in September

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,090,000 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the September 15th total of 2,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 495,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days. Currently, 8.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $136,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $889,798. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 14.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 70.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in SpartanNash during the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in SpartanNash during the third quarter worth approximately $703,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in SpartanNash during the third quarter worth approximately $270,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. TheStreet raised shares of SpartanNash from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $21.27 on Tuesday. SpartanNash has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $23.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.83.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 0.54%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.1925 per share. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.00%.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 52,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

