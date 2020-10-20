Short Interest in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Rises By 17.5%

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,570,000 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the September 15th total of 4,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

South Jersey Industries stock opened at $19.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.70. South Jersey Industries has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $33.43.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $259.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.19 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 7.84%. Research analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 105.36%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $261,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,781,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,083,040 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 20,884 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 277,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,946,000 after acquiring an additional 180,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $599,000. 83.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SJI shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.71.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

