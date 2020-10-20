Dmc Global (BOOM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 22nd. Analysts expect Dmc Global to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Dmc Global has set its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $43.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.25 million. Dmc Global had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 13.92%. On average, analysts expect Dmc Global to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BOOM stock opened at $32.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $484.28 million, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.39. Dmc Global has a 52-week low of $20.15 and a 52-week high of $54.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.98.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BOOM. BidaskClub downgraded Dmc Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Dmc Global in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dmc Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Dmc Global from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

In related news, insider Ian Grieves sold 1,500 shares of Dmc Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $50,505.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,308.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle H. Shepston sold 3,000 shares of Dmc Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $107,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,748 shares of company stock worth $201,188 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dmc Global

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

