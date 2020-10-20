Invesco (IVZ) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Invesco to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). Invesco had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Invesco’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Invesco to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE IVZ opened at $13.91 on Tuesday. Invesco has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.05.

In other news, CEO Martin L. Flanagan bought 290,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $2,958,157.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,199,559.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah Beshar bought 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,021 shares in the company, valued at $495,601.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invesco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.71.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

