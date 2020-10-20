BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

BCML has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered BayCom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered BayCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ BCML opened at $11.77 on Tuesday. BayCom has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $23.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.97 million, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.89.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $22.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.34 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that BayCom will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCML. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in BayCom by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in BayCom by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of BayCom by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of BayCom by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BayCom by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

About BayCom

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

