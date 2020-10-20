NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NSTG shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Gregory Norden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $388,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,890 shares in the company, valued at $73,388.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 37,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total transaction of $1,474,396.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,813,397.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,570 shares of company stock valued at $2,729,323 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSTG. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 249.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 31,499 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 167.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 23,444 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,544,000 after acquiring an additional 70,598 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NSTG opened at $39.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a current ratio of 8.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.68. NanoString Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $46.93.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.16). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 75.15% and a negative net margin of 55.26%. The company had revenue of $22.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 million. Equities analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.