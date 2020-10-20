Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) has been given an average rating of “Sell” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th.

KHNGY stock opened at $40.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 52-week low of $23.56 and a 52-week high of $41.00. The firm has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 0.79.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, flexible schedules, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, seafood logistics, and customs clearance services, as well as online booking, tracking, and tracing of shipments; and overland transportation and contract logistics services.

