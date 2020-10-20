Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gevo, Inc. is a renewable chemicals and advanced biofuels company engaged in the development of biobased alternatives to petroleum-based products using a combination of synthetic biology and chemistry. The Company is focused on the commercialization of isobutanol, a naturally occurring four carbon alcohol with broad applications in large chemicals and fuels markets. Isobutanol can be used as a solvent and a gasoline blendstock and can be further processed into jet fuel and feedstocks for the production of synthetic rubber, plastics and polyesters. Markets served by the Company include solvents and coatings, materials, plastics and fibers, biojet blendstock, gasoline blendstock and other hydrocarbon fuels. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Gevo in a report on Monday, August 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:GEVO opened at $1.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Gevo has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $2.91. The firm has a market cap of $59.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.76.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.14). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 43.46% and a negative net margin of 172.53%. The business had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.48 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gevo will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

