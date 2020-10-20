Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development of drug devices to treat debilitating diseases of the eye disorders and other chronic conditions. The company’s product candidate consists of DEXYCU(TM). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as pSivida Corp., is headquartered in Watertown, MA. “

EYPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright raised shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.13.

Shares of NASDAQ EYPT opened at $0.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.12. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $2.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.00, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 million. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 229.34% and a negative return on equity of 452.45%. Analysts anticipate that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYPT. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 208.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 106,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 71,943 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 302.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 61,665 shares during the period. 48.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. It provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a non-erodible fluocinolone acetonide insert for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis (NIPU) that is in the Phase III clinical trials; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

