First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $47.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST is a self-administered and fully integrated industrial real estate company which owns, mamages, acquires and develops industrial real estste. “

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a sell rating for the company. TD Securities downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.50 to $19.50 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $41.16 on Monday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $46.12. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.11.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $109.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.04 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 57.56% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,158,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,586,000 after acquiring an additional 118,822 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,906,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,593,000 after acquiring an additional 275,534 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 23.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,618,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,213,000 after acquiring an additional 303,703 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $38,185,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 51.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 912,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,078,000 after acquiring an additional 308,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Industrial Realty Trust (FR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.