Ferro (NYSE:FOE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferro (NYSE:FOE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FERRO CORP. is a worldwide producer of specialty materials for industry by organic and inorganic chemistry. It operates in 21 countries worldwide. Ferro produces a variety of specialty coatings, colors, ceramics, plastics, chemicals, and related products and services. Ferro’s most important product is frit produced for use in porcelain enamels and ceramic glazes. Ferro specialty materials require a high degree of technical service on an individual customer basis. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ferro from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Ferro has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

FOE opened at $13.10 on Monday. Ferro has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.71 and its 200-day moving average is $11.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -187.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.77.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Ferro had a positive return on equity of 19.96% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $204.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Ferro’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ferro will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOE. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ferro by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,666,327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,007 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ferro by 8.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,658,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,886,000 after acquiring an additional 211,892 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Ferro by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,229,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,505,000 after buying an additional 25,593 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ferro by 4.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,139,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after buying an additional 49,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Ferro by 7.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 970,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after buying an additional 65,717 shares in the last quarter.

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

