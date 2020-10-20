Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants from more than 75 facilities across the US. The Company’s Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments participate in the construction products sector; Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments participate in the building materials sector; and Oil and Gas Proppants segment participates in the oil and gas exploration sector. Eagle Materials manufactures and distributes concrete and aggregates products that are used in highway construction and maintenance and to construct residential and commercial buildings. Eagle operates aggregates quarries and concrete plants in central Texas, northern California, Kansas and Missouri. Eagle Materials is committed to building a low delivered-cost Northern white sand supply system for the energy sector. “

EXP has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Eagle Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Materials has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.11.

Shares of EXP stock opened at $91.28 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.52. Eagle Materials has a 1-year low of $41.83 and a 1-year high of $97.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $428.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.01 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.34%. Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James H. Graass sold 12,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $999,088.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,636 shares in the company, valued at $5,628,152. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Powers sold 1,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total value of $125,347.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,604.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,283,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,350,000 after purchasing an additional 819,810 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 5,356.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 358,645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,184,000 after purchasing an additional 352,072 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 976.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 308,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,664,000 after purchasing an additional 279,858 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 177.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 364,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,318,000 after purchasing an additional 233,614 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 833,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,530,000 after purchasing an additional 201,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

