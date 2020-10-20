EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “EVRAZ plc is involved in integrated steel, mining and vanadium business. The company’s principal activities consists of manufacturing steel and steel products, Iron ore mining and enrichment , Coal mining, Manufacturing vanadium products as well as trading operations and logistics. It operates primarily in the Russian Federation, Ukraine, USA, Canada, Czech Republic, Italy, Kazakhstan and South Africa. EVRAZ plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

EVRZF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EVRAZ from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of EVRAZ from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of EVRAZ in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EVRAZ currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.25.

Shares of EVRAZ stock opened at $4.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.04. EVRAZ has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $5.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.79.

EVRAZ Company Profile

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products. The company operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. Its products include construction products, industrial products, railway products, vanadium products, and pipes, as well as raw materials, such as iron ore, coal, and limestone products.

