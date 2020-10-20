Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Eyenovia, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of prominent eye diseases primarily in the United States. Its product portfolio includes MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears and MicroPine which are in clinical stage. Eyenovia, Inc. is based in New York. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EYEN. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Eyenovia from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Eyenovia in a research report on Sunday, July 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Eyenovia from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYEN opened at $3.66 on Monday. Eyenovia has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $6.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts expect that Eyenovia will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 333,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,198,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,593,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,260.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $224,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,069,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,168,546.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 508,000 shares of company stock worth $1,778,050 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia.

