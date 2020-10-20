Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is a technology company. It provide genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. The Company’s technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, advanced genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory process which serves primarily to hospitals and medical institutions. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is headquartered in Temple City, California. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub cut Fulgent Genetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $13.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $13.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Shares of FLGT opened at $36.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.66. The company has a market capitalization of $814.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.86 and a beta of 1.68. Fulgent Genetics has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $52.47.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $17.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.52 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 5.78%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total value of $55,051.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 603,712 shares in the company, valued at $16,819,416.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $58,715.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 472,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,869,859.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,339 shares of company stock valued at $10,741,514 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLGT. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 133.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 788,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,614,000 after acquiring an additional 451,351 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 67.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 477,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,641,000 after acquiring an additional 192,544 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter worth $1,488,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 14,787.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 48,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the second quarter valued at $601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

