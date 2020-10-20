First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, First Interstate Bank, it delivers a range of banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities and other entities throughout its market areas. The Company’s banking products and services include demand, time, checking, and savings deposits. The Company’s loan portfolio consists of a mix of real estate, consumer, commercial, agricultural, and other loans, including fixed and variable rate loans. Its real estate loans comprise commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural, and other real estate loans. It also provides a range of trust, employee benefit, investment management, insurance, agency, and custodial services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is headquartered in Billings, Montana. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.25.

FIBK opened at $35.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. First Interstate Bancsystem has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.07 and its 200 day moving average is $31.07.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. First Interstate Bancsystem had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.47 million. As a group, analysts expect that First Interstate Bancsystem will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Riley bought 11,000 shares of First Interstate Bancsystem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.10 per share, with a total value of $364,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,252.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIBK. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,849,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,266,000 after acquiring an additional 985,843 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 523,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,198,000 after buying an additional 269,457 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 180.3% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 209,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after buying an additional 134,633 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,602,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 507,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,725,000 after buying an additional 73,003 shares in the last quarter. 51.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

