Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel oral therapy for the treatment of diseases caused by transthyretin amyloidosis. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EIDX. Citigroup lowered Eidos Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $73.26 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub raised Eidos Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lowered Eidos Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Eidos Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Eidos Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.03.

Shares of EIDX stock opened at $73.74 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.70. Eidos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $76.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -43.89 and a beta of -0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 11.62 and a quick ratio of 11.62.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.18). Equities research analysts expect that Eidos Therapeutics will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Franco Valle sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total transaction of $797,905.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,444 shares in the company, valued at $408,136.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan C. Fox sold 3,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $156,599.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,294 shares in the company, valued at $165,227.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,045 shares of company stock worth $1,368,248 over the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIDX. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 193.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 164.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.81% of the company’s stock.

About Eidos Therapeutics

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eidos Therapeutics (EIDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX)

Receive News & Ratings for Eidos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eidos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

BayCom Corp Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts
BayCom Corp Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts
NanoString Technologies, Inc. Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages
NanoString Technologies, Inc. Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages
Kuehne + Nagel International AG Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages
Kuehne + Nagel International AG Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages
Gevo Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Gevo Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy
Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy
First Industrial Realty Trust Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research
First Industrial Realty Trust Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report