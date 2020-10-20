Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel oral therapy for the treatment of diseases caused by transthyretin amyloidosis. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EIDX. Citigroup lowered Eidos Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $73.26 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub raised Eidos Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lowered Eidos Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Eidos Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Eidos Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.03.

Shares of EIDX stock opened at $73.74 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.70. Eidos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $76.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -43.89 and a beta of -0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 11.62 and a quick ratio of 11.62.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.18). Equities research analysts expect that Eidos Therapeutics will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Franco Valle sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total transaction of $797,905.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,444 shares in the company, valued at $408,136.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan C. Fox sold 3,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $156,599.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,294 shares in the company, valued at $165,227.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,045 shares of company stock worth $1,368,248 over the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIDX. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 193.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 164.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.81% of the company’s stock.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

