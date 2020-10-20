EDENRED S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Lifted to “Buy” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of EDENRED S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on EDNMY. Bank of America raised shares of EDENRED S A/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. HSBC raised shares of EDENRED S A/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

EDNMY stock opened at $24.44 on Monday. EDENRED S A/ADR has a 52 week low of $16.72 and a 52 week high of $27.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.46 and its 200 day moving average is $23.00.

About EDENRED S A/ADR

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket Alimentación, Ticket Plus, Nutrisavings, etc.; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, UTA, Ticket Empresarial, etc.

