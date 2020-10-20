NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

NXGPY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NEXT from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley downgraded NEXT from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Citigroup upgraded NEXT from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Liberum Capital downgraded NEXT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded NEXT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS NXGPY opened at $40.15 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.72. NEXT has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $47.57.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

