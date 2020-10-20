Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Wohnen AG develops, manages and sells residential properties primarily in Germany and Europe. The company’s operating segments consists of Residential Property, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Deutsche Wohnen AG is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

DWHHF opened at $52.11 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Deutsche Wohnen has a one year low of $30.53 and a one year high of $53.29.

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Wohnen had a net margin of 137.86% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $220.73 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Deutsche Wohnen will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

