Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Telekom is Europe’s largest communications company and one of the largest communications carriers worldwide. Through T-Mobile, Deutsche Telekom’s mobile telephony subsidiary, and through other subsidiaries and investments, Deutsche Telekom serves mobile telephony customers worldwide. Deutsche Telekom offers its customers a complete range of fixed-line voice telephony products and services. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DTEGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. AlphaValue raised Deutsche Telekom to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Deutsche Telekom from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of DTEGY opened at $16.29 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $18.32. The company has a market cap of $77.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.57.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.77 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.18%. As a group, research analysts predict that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

